Opera Makers: Activities for Young Creatives

Canadian Opera Company’s new eight-week video series that teaches young people a wide range of creative skills. Each week, a new video tutorial led by one of the country’s leading teaching artists will focus on a different aspect of producing an opera. With topics ranging from singing and composing to movement and set design, young people will get hands-on experience to develop invaluable skills they can use both on and off the stage. To Jul 8. Free.

coc.ca/OperaMakers