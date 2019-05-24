Opus 8 Chromatic License

Opus 8 ensemble singers tackle the 12 pitches of the western octave head on in this concert that explores just how much composers can do with only a dozen notes. From the strange and surreal mannerist compositions of 16th Century Europe, to the avant-garde wild cards of 21st Century North America, this chromatic soundscape has thrilled, bamboozled and enthralled across continents and genres. 7:30 pm. Admission by pay-what-you-can-afford donation.