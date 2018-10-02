Oraltorio: A Theatrical Mixtape

Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

by Motion (Obsidian Theatre Company/Soulpepper). Part poetry slam, part house party, this coming-of age-story traces the journey of two North-Toronto girls grappling with womanhood and identity. Previews from Oct 2, opens Oct 4 and runs to Oct 20, Tue-Sat 8 pm, see website for matinees. $20-$55.

tickets.youngcentre.ca

Info
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
Stage
Theatre
416-866-8666
