Organ Transplantation: Where Science And Community Intersect
Temple Sinai Congregation 210 Wilson, Toronto, Ontario
Learn how organ transplantation has saved thousands of lives and how advances in medical knowledge have the potential to save even more people and to improve the health of those suffering from organ impairment. Dr. Levy and Ms. Fichman will challenge us to consider the role of the Jewish and other communities in finding the solutions. 7 pm. Free. For information call 416-487-4161.
Temple Sinai Congregation 210 Wilson, Toronto, Ontario
Free
