Against the Grain Theatre, the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Opera Columbus and NYC’s Company XIV present a re-imagined production of the Gluck/Berlioz opera set as an electronic, baroque-burlesque descent into hell. This new production features an orchestra that mixes acoustic and electric instruments, captivating choreography from burlesque dancers, aerial artistry and a global virtual chorus. Apr 26-28 at 8 pm. $40-$110.

#AtGOrphee is sung in French (Berlioz score), with English surtitles. The performance is 2 hours with one intermission.