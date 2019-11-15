Orpheus Alive
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
The National Ballet of Canada presents the premiere of a new choreography by Robert Binet; George Balanchine’s Chaconne is also on the program. Nov 15-21, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. Tickets start at $41 and vary by performance date. Standing Room locations start at $12 and are available in person on the day of the performance.
