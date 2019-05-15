Orpheus by Request

Orpheus Choir gives Artistic Director Robert Cooper a well-deserved break after 15 years with the Choir. Over the past 6 months, Orpheus’ audience voted online to choose the program for our season closer. The most popular selections will be revealed at this unprecedented concert. From jazz-inspired songs, to music from around the world, to works for choir and organ, to new Canadian commissions: we’ll have a style and a song for everyone. Hosted by choral celebrity Howard Dyck. 7:30 pm. $20-$45.