by JT Rogers (Studio 180). Drama about the back-channel talks that led to a historic 1993 peace agreement between the leaders of Israel and Palestine. Previews from Feb 9, opens Feb 14 and runs to Mar 3, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Wed, Sat-Sun 1:30 pm. $40-$93, stu $25.

http://studio180theatre.com/productions/oslo/