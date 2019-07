Full day of events, entertainment and activations on Ossington between Queen and Dundas. Yoga classes, ping pong, live music, vendors and more. 8:30 am-11:55 pm. Free.

Live music stage at Dundas & Ossington: Reposadists (2 pm), The Saul Torres Band (3 pm), Evan Redsky (4 pm), Ariana Gillis (5 pm), Geoff Marshall & The Mail Order Cowboys (6 pm), Brainfudge (7 pm), Brutus Begins (8 pm), Common Deer (9 pm), Menage (10 pm).

www.ossingtonbia.ca/ossfest-2019.html