Osvaldo Napoli

E-POQUE solo exhibition, Oct 3-26, reception 3-6 pm Oct 5, RSVP to info@urbangallery.ca. Artist will be in the gallery each subsequent Saturday (3-6 pm).

Osvaldo's works highlight social trends in the digital age and its side effects, exploring the co-existence between humanity & technology. Features wire sculpting, painting, 3 dimensional figurative sculpting & techno-salvage.