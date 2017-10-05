Osvaldo Ramírez Castillo, Regina José Galindo, Fidel Pena

Vehemence (paintings/performance/design) Oct 5-Dec 2, opening 7-9 pm Oct 5; performance 7:30-8:30 pm Nov 16; panel discussion 7-9 pm Nov 17.

The exhibition explores the human body as a site of trauma and memory. Artists and designers in Vehemence create an intense vernacular informed by personal and collective narratives that transpire in Central America having a cause and effect in our lives in Canada.