Nov 23, 2021

2 Day Holiday Market

16 16 people viewed this event.

A holiday market hosted by local Preloved-Fashion Instagram Shop, Dot & Bea: Vintage and More (female owned and operated) featuring local artists, curators and creatives. We invite you to shop local and eco-friendly for the holidays and meet some of our favorite Toronto-based artisans, curators, and creatives. We’ll be in a newly restored, 100 year-old toy factory, loft space with 17 foot ceilings. Featuring live music by D-J_ne and Andy Roberts spinning holiday tunes and mood-brightening bangers.

Additional Details

Location Address - 276 Carlaw Ave, Toronto, ON, N4M 3L1

Event Price - Pay-What-You-Can as donation to Daily Bread Food Bank

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 1:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 06:00 AM

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

