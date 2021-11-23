2 Day Holiday Market

A holiday market hosted by local Preloved-Fashion Instagram Shop, Dot & Bea: Vintage and More (female owned and operated) featuring local artists, curators and creatives. We invite you to shop local and eco-friendly for the holidays and meet some of our favorite Toronto-based artisans, curators, and creatives. We’ll be in a newly restored, 100 year-old toy factory, loft space with 17 foot ceilings. Featuring live music by D-J_ne and Andy Roberts spinning holiday tunes and mood-brightening bangers.