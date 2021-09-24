Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

20/21 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

Honouring hockey’s newest legends. Class of 2020 Inductees – Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson.

Sep 23, 2021

20/21 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

4 4 people viewed this event.

Honouring hockey’s newest legends. Class of 2020 Inductees – Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson in the Player Category and Ken Holland in the Builder Category – will take centre stage at Meridian Hall, located kitty-corner to the iconic Hockey Hall of Fame heritage building.

Walk the red carpet, witness the history and glory of the live Induction Ceremony, and enjoy renowned VIP hospitality at this annual gala fundraiser.

For 20/21 Induction Celebration ticket information, visit HHOF.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Front St E, Toronto ON, M5E 1B2

Event Price - $500

Location ID - 560726

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 15th, 2021 @ 05:30 PM
to

Location
Meridian Hall

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Stage

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine