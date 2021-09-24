20/21 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

Weekend to celebrate new inductees includes fan forums, the induction celebration and the Legends Classic game. Nov 13-15. Various prices and venues. hhof.com.

Honouring hockey’s newest legends. Class of 2020 Inductees – Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson in the Player Category and Ken Holland in the Builder Category – will take centre stage at Meridian Hall, located kitty-corner to the iconic Hockey Hall of Fame heritage building.

Walk the red carpet, witness the history and glory of the live Induction Ceremony, and enjoy renowned VIP hospitality at this annual gala fundraiser.

