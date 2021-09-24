Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

20/21 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

Weekend to celebrate new inductees includes fan forums, the induction celebration and the Legends Classic game. Nov 13-15. Various prices.

Sep 23, 2021

20/21 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

15 15 people viewed this event.

Weekend to celebrate new inductees includes fan forums, the induction celebration and the Legends Classic game. Nov 13-15. Various prices and venues. hhof.com.

Honouring hockey’s newest legends. Class of 2020 Inductees – Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson in the Player Category and Ken Holland in the Builder Category – will take centre stage at Meridian Hall, located kitty-corner to the iconic Hockey Hall of Fame heritage building.

Walk the red carpet, witness the history and glory of the live Induction Ceremony, and enjoy renowned VIP hospitality at this annual gala fundraiser.

For 20/21 Induction Celebration ticket information, visit HHOF.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 30 Yonge, Toronto, M5E 2X8

Event Price - Various prices

Location ID - 560726

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 12th, 2021 @ 05:30 PM
Mon, Nov 15th, 2021 to

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Stage

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine