2020 Kidney Walk – Walk Virtually Anywhere, Anyhow!

The Kidney Foundation of Canada

by The Kidney Foundation of Canada
 
Kidney Walks are the cornerstone of The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s fundraising efforts. It’s a time when we stand together, united in our effort to support our loved ones with kidney disease.

Join us to raise funds for innovative research, crucial programs and services that support people living with kidney disease. While we can’t join together as broader kidney community, we can collectively show our support for our loved ones. We will unite for an online Kidney Walk celebration on September 27th. To register, fundraise and walk please visit www.kidneywalk.ca or call Chloe Tam at 1-800-387-4474 ext.4967

 

The Kidney Foundation of Canada
The Kidney Foundation of Canada is committed to achieving excellent kidney health, optimal quality of life, and a cure for kidney disease.  

