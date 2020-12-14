NOW MagazineAll EventsA time for Sparkle

A time for Sparkle

A time for Sparkle

From traditional Champagne to Cava, Prosecco, and locally made bubbly, the Sparkling Winos will shine a light on the spectrum of sparkling. In this tasting, you’ll find the perfect pick for a holiday toast and find the perfect gift.

 

2020-12-17 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-12-17 @ 08:30 PM
 

