A Walk in the Park: Growing a Forest

Join us as we take a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces. This program is for youth and adults (age 16+) and will take place on accessible pathways.

Ever wonder what it takes to grow a forest? Join us as we explore the urban forest at Downsview Park and create a lasting impact by helping to plant a tree (or two!) for the future. Sep 28 at 10 am. Free. https://en.downsviewpark.ca/event/a-walk-in-the-park-092821