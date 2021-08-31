A Walk in the Park: Orchard Adventure

COVID-19

Aug 31, 2021

Join us as we take a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces. This program is for youth and adults (age 16+) and will take place on accessible pathways.

Did you know that Downsview Park has an edible landscape? Join us as we explore the orchard and surrounding area at the south end of Downsview Park.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Downsview Park

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 14th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 11:30 AM

Location
70 Canuck Ave, Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Downsview Park

