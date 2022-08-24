A Walk in the Park // Une promenade dans le parc

Join us as we take a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces.

Compass Challenge

Have you ever wanted to use a compass? Sorry, your GPS won’t help you here! Learn how to use a compass and participate in a photo orienteering challenge.

This program is for youth and adults (age 16+) and will take place on accessible pathways.

For families, Downsview Park offers two programs: Nature Connection and Jr. Forest Explorers. Please contact us at downsvieweducation@clc.ca before registering anyone under 16 years (except infants who are always welcome with a parent). Registration is required for all attendees.

Please let us know if have any accessibility needs. Please do not bring any pets to this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Please note that this session will be held only in English.

Our Education programs are proudly sponsored by TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

Downsview Park has and will continue to follow all public guidelines related to COVID-19. The health and safety of our staff and participants is our top priority. Please note that as guidelines change, we may need to adapt our programming. Any changes will be communicated as early as possible.