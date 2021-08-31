COVID-19

A Walk in the Park: Wonderful World of Seeds and Trees

Join us as we take a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces. This program is for youth and adults.

Aug 31, 2021

Join us as we take a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces. This program is for youth and adults (age 16+) and will take place on accessible pathways.

Fall is here! Join us we celebrate the first week of autumn with a seed and trees focused nature walk.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Downsview Park

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 21st, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 11:30 AM

Location
70 Canuck Ave, Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Downsview Park

