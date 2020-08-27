ACT II STUDIO: Online Info Day Interactive Session (via Zoom)

Are you 50 years of age or older? Have you ever wanted to try your hand at acting, playwriting, or directing? If so, why not check out what ACT II STUDIO ( www.act2studio.ca ) has to offer? Join us at our free live, online information session on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:30 am.

You will have opportunities to chat with some of our members, participate in fun activities, see a short play written, directed and performed by our members and hear our Artistic Director talk about the program.

Unfamiliar with Zoom? No worries! Let us know you want to come and we’ll be in contact. We’ll send you some helpful materials and, if you need some help, have telephone calls and an online session to prepare you so you will get the most out of this session.

Register at Eventbrite – CLICK HERE.

Questions? Drop us a line at membership@act2studio.ca