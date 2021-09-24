Readers' Choice 2021

Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Hockey icons Scott Niedermayer and Mike Modano captain two star-laden teams of hockey legends – Jarome Iginla, Kim St-Pierre, Eric Lindros, Martin St. Louis, Wendel Clark and others. Nov 14 at 3 pm. $30-$75.

This game highlights the Sunday afternoon schedule of the 20/21 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Celebration.

Witness hockey history as the Class of 2020 – Hossa, Iginla, Lowe, St-Pierre, Wilson and Holland – receives their official Honoured Member Blazers in a pre-game ceremony.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.
For full rosters, visit HHOF.com/legendsclassic

Location Address - 40 Bay, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2X2

Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 03:00 PM
Scotiabank Arena

