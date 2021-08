Adventures at the Boo-seum

Spook-tacular family-friendly event with creepy crafts,spooky stories, haunted house, games and treats. Oct 24, 11 am-3 pm. $5, srs $4, stu $4, children 5-12 $2, children under 5 free. Cash only. Scugog Shores Museum Village, 16210 Island Road, Port Perry. museum@scugog.ca