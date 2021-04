Join us for the digital launch of Stephen Kimberโ€™s new book Alexa!: Changing The Face Of Canadian Politics, co-hosted by Goose Lane Editions and the Alexa McDonough Institute for Women, Gender and Social Justice at Mount Saint Vincent University. All are welcome. The book tells the story of ground-breaking Canadian political leader, champion of women, and human rights advocate Alexa McDonough, OC, ONS, DHumL. April 22 at 7 pm. Free.

An advocate for women in politics, Alexa was the first woman to lead a recognized political party in Canada. In the 2006 federal election, she became the first woman to win four consecutive terms representing Nova Scotia in Parliament and the second MP to represent Halifax for four consecutive federal terms. That year, she was also the only woman elected among 32 Members of Parliament in Atlantic Canada.

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—ฏ๐˜†:

– Stephen Kimber, Author, ๐˜ผ๐™ก๐™š๐™ญ๐™–!: ๐˜พ๐™๐™–๐™ฃ๐™œ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™๐™–๐™˜๐™š ๐™ค๐™› ๐˜พ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™–๐™™๐™ž๐™–๐™ฃ ๐™‹๐™ค๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™˜๐™จ

– and more special guests, TBA

๐—”๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ค&๐—”

Questions for author Stephen Kimber should be submitted in advance by emailing digital [at] gooselane.com. Please use the subject line โ€œAlexa Q&A.โ€

๐—›๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป

The event will be streaming on YouTube Live.

https://youtu.be/MnHXT2h1Fao

You can register in advance through Eventbrite to receive a notification before the event goes live.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/alexa-live-book-launch-with-author-stephen-kimber-tickets-149186223009