Join us for the digital launch of Stephen Kimber’s new book Alexa!: Changing The Face Of Canadian Politics, co-hosted by Goose Lane Editions and the Alexa McDonough Institute for Women, Gender and Social Justice at Mount Saint Vincent University. All are welcome. The book tells the story of ground-breaking Canadian political leader, champion of women, and human rights advocate Alexa McDonough, OC, ONS, DHumL. April 22 at 7 pm. Free.

An advocate for women in politics, Alexa was the first woman to lead a recognized political party in Canada. In the 2006 federal election, she became the first woman to win four consecutive terms representing Nova Scotia in Parliament and the second MP to represent Halifax for four consecutive federal terms. That year, she was also the only woman elected among 32 Members of Parliament in Atlantic Canada.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗯𝘆:

– Stephen Kimber, Author, 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙖!: 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨

– and more special guests, TBA

𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗤&𝗔

Questions for author Stephen Kimber should be submitted in advance by emailing digital [at] gooselane.com. Please use the subject line “Alexa Q&A.”

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻

The event will be streaming on YouTube Live.

https://youtu.be/MnHXT2h1Fao

You can register in advance through Eventbrite to receive a notification before the event goes live.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/alexa-live-book-launch-with-author-stephen-kimber-tickets-149186223009