All Out Comedy

Presented by Justin Subryan:

A live comedy show held at Clinton’s featuring your favourite Toronto comedians, immediately followed by an after-party with live DJ.

Featuring Marlon Palmer, Justin Subryan, Ashwyn Singh, Hannah Veldhoen, Brandon Zakkai, Amy Cunningham, George Rivard, and Tamera Shevon

July 14, doors open at 8 pm | 19+ | Tickets are $15 can be found at alloutcomedy.ca