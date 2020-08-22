Art and Haiku in the Time of COVID

NOW MagazineAll EventsArt and Haiku in the Time of COVID

Asian Heritage Month

Live online launch of Asian Heritage Virtual Series at Toronto Public Library. Poet Patria Rivera and artist Joe Rivera share their art through poetry and paintings. Patria Rivera will read from haiku written before the Covid-19 pandemic and revised during the months of lockdown, while Joe Rivera will share the artwork he has painted to counter months of self-quarantine. Their hope is that transcendent sketching from life can bring heightened awareness or capture the sublime even in uncertain times. As Patria Rivera notes: “The haiku in this collection aim to bring old forms with new aesthetics, to limn from ordinary life moments that pierce and captivate, that probe and question the self against forces—living and nonliving, both visible and invisible—that surround us.” Presented by Canadian Foundation for Asian Culture in partnership with TPL. 7 pm. Free. Register in advance.

2020-09-02 @ 07:00 PM to
08:00 PM
 

Toronto Public Library, Virtual Event
 

Virtual Event
 

Other
 

Art

Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month promotes Canada's diversity. It strives to celebrate the vibrant and growing Asian community from the arts and sciences to sports, business, and government.

