OTHER: Art. Comedy. Diversity.

John Candy Box Theatre 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario

Variety show featuring folks who identify as OTHER (artists who are POC, LGBTQ+, disabled). Performances by Tiger Bomb, Martha Chaves, Thurka Guna, Chanty Marostica and others plus an art exhibition featuring works by Madeleine Patton & Shaheer Zazai. 7-10 pm. $10-$15.

facebook.com/OTHERShowcase

Tickets: secondcity.com/shows/toronto/other-a-diversity-showcase

