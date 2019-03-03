OTHER: Art. Comedy. Diversity.
John Candy Box Theatre 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario
Variety show featuring folks who identify as OTHER (artists who are POC, LGBTQ+, disabled). Performances by Tiger Bomb, Martha Chaves, Thurka Guna, Chanty Marostica and others plus an art exhibition featuring works by Madeleine Patton & Shaheer Zazai. 7-10 pm. $10-$15.
Tickets: secondcity.com/shows/toronto/other-a-diversity-showcase
Info
John Candy Box Theatre 99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Queer
Stage
Comedy