Asian Comedy All-Stars with Jen Sakato

Asians are funny AF.

And we’re back September 14th in this Pan-Asian comedy extravaganza!

This show has ALWAYS sold out, get your tickets now!

Featuring:

Rakhee Morzaria(India)

Silvi Santoso (Indonesia)

Johnny Batta (India)

Marcus Gomes (Singapore+Malaysia)

Ashywn Singh (India)

and special drag act, Madee Lovegood (Assyria)

and hosted by Rush Kazi (Bangladesh)

with your amazing headliner, Jen Sakato (Japan)! Yes, we brought her back from retirement from our first ACAS! Jen Sakato is a standup Toronto-based comic who has performed all across Canada, and has been featured in festivals such as Just For Laughs Toronto, and at the San Diego Comedy Festival. Her commentary on being mixed race, married and modern life makes her an easy crowd favourite. Her debut album, The Dozen, is available on all streaming platforms and consistently plays on Sirius XM, and you can check her out at our show on the 14th!

Held at the iconic Rivoli (332 Queen St. West), doors open at 8 pm, and the show starts at 9 pm sharp. If you decide to come in early for dinner at the Rivoli, let the staff know you’re here for the show and get 10% off of your bill!

$20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Karaoke following the show because Asian.