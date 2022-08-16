Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Bats and Rats and Moths, Oh My!

Aug 16, 2022

Bats and Rats and Moths, Oh My!

4 4 people viewed this event.

Who comes out after we go to bed? Can you hear the bats flying overhead, or the haunting who? who? of the owls? What was that rustle in the bushes? Join us for a night-time hike to discover High Park after dark!

Note: This program is family friendly and will be fully outdoors, with access to indoor washrooms. October 21 at 7 pm. $10. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. highparknaturecentre.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Fri, Oct 21st, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine