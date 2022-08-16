Bats and Rats and Moths, Oh My!

Who comes out after we go to bed? Can you hear the bats flying overhead, or the haunting who? who? of the owls? What was that rustle in the bushes? Join us for a night-time hike to discover High Park after dark!

Note: This program is family friendly and will be fully outdoors, with access to indoor washrooms. October 21 at 7 pm. $10. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. highparknaturecentre.com