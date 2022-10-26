“Beyond The Stars”: A Journey to the Edge of Space, Time and Meaning. An Evening With Professor Brian Greene

Toronto, ON: On January 26, 2023, Dr. Brian Greene will perform his incredible new show, “Beyond The Stars: A Journey to the Edge of Space, Time and Meaning” at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, ON.

From the Big Bang, to the end of time, join us on a widescreen, multimedia journey across the cosmos with physicist and bestselling author Professor Brian Greene. Utilizing immersive visuals and Greene’s iconic knack for making difficult concepts more easily understandable, Professor Greene will be your guide through a number of fascinating subjects including: the formation of stars and black holes, the development of life and mind, and the emergence of the human quest to find coherence and meaning – all within an evolving universe governed by mathematical laws, and wrapped up in a fascinating and entertaining evening.

Professor Greene is world-renowned for his groundbreaking discoveries in the field of Superstring Theory, including the co-discovery of mirror symmetry. He is the director of Columbia’s Center for Theoretical Physics, and is known to the public through his New York Times best selling books, numerous appearances on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and his two Emmy and Peabody award-winning Nova miniseries on PBS.

Greene is one of the world’s leading theoretical physicists and a brilliant, entertaining communicator of cutting-edge scientific concepts. A Professor of Physics and Mathematics at Columbia University. Greene has been described by The Washington Post as “the single, best explainer of mathematical theories and concepts and how they shape our daily lives”.

Greene is the author of four acclaimed books – The Elegant Universe, The Fabric of the Cosmos, The Hidden Reality, and Until the End of Time, which have collectively sold over two million copies, been translated into more than 40 languages, and spent 70 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

Join us for an evening of mind-expanding and life-enhancing cosmic perspectives. Get your tickets at roythomsonhall.com, or for more information go to csentertainment.ca.