Bi+ Arts Festival 2020

Join online for the 4th annual Bi+ Arts Festival in celebration of bisexual, pansexual, fluid, queer and 2spirit creativity, as well as the 22nd annual Bi Visibility Day held each year on Sept 23rd. Noon-11:30 pm.

There will be an online marketplace with over 40 bi+ vendors, an Artists’ Open Studio event, Author’s Showcase, a panel on the intersections of being racialized and bisexual+, bi+ burlesque, and much more. All details are available at biartsfestival.com/2020-festival.