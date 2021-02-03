Black Futures: Youth Leadership for Social Change

NOW MagazineAll EventsBlack Futures: Youth Leadership for Social Change

Cheyenne Sundance (food justice advocate), Devon Jones (educator), and Shanice Teape (co-chair YMCA Youth Advisory Committee) discuss systemic issues, and how investing in youth can create a brighter future. All are welcome. This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2021. Feb 17 at 4 pm. After registering, you will receive an email with a link and password for the event.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcuysrjgoE9dlHGc3XB7JcywkLjctRCge

2021-02-17 @ 04:00 PM
2021-02-17 @ 05:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

