Bloor-Yorkville Icefest

Follow a self-guided, socially distanced ice sculpture trail around Bloor-Yorkville and escape to some of the world’s most iconic destinations.
You can explore the trail in-person or virtually on Instagram @BloorYorkville and on YouTube at Bloor‑Yorkville BIA. Over 50 glistening ice sculptures will be on display, inspiring us all as we look forward to brighter days ahead. March 12-14.

Starting Saturday, March 13th, join host and media personality Tanya Kim on a virtual tour of this year’s Icefest display.

Additional Details

Location - Bloor Yorkville

 

Date And Time

2021-03-12 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-03-14 @ 11:30 PM
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Bloor Yorkville

