Bloor-Yorkville Icefest

Follow a self-guided, socially distanced ice sculpture trail around Bloor-Yorkville and escape to some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

You can explore the trail in-person or virtually on Instagram @BloorYorkville and on YouTube at Bloor‑Yorkville BIA. Over 50 glistening ice sculptures will be on display, inspiring us all as we look forward to brighter days ahead. March 12-14.

Starting Saturday, March 13th, join host and media personality Tanya Kim on a virtual tour of this year’s Icefest display.