This year, Bloor-Yorkville’s Summer Music in the Park concert series is going digital. Tune in via Bloor-Yorkville’s Instagram. (@blooryorkville). Free. Bi-weekly concerts Jul 24-Sept 4.

Performers Include:

Jul 24, 12:30 pm ​- Valeria Matzer (jazz/fusion musician).

Aug 7, 12:30 pm ​ – Marla & David Celia (folk artists).

Aug 21, 12:30 pm​ – Tiffany Hanus Trio (old school jazz artists).

Sept 4, 12:30 PM ​ – Kalyna Rakel Quartet (jazz/blues).