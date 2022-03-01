Book Discussion: I Shall Not Hate

New Narratives Community is back with a book discussion.

We will be discussing “I Shall Not Hate” written by Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish. A Palestinian doctor who lost three of his children in the brutal war that took place between Hamas and Israel in 2008-2009. It’s a memoir. A story of struggle, survival, dreams, tragedy, solidarity, perseverance, and forgiveness. In spite of the tragedy, Dr. Abuelaish maintains his belief in coexistence and dialogue between the two communities. The book is extraordinary in narrative and expression. Our focus will be around the chapters that describe the escalation to war and the events of the war itself. Dr. Abuelaish describes the moments where Israeli citizens, journalists and doctors, offer a helping hand to him ad his family in a show of solidarity. We will be reflecting on these moments in these chapters to uncover our own capacity and willingness for cooperation, coexistence, solidarity, and forgiveness.

Please join us. We look forward to meeting you and hearing your narrative.

Please RSVP and we will send you the link to Zoom meeting as the event date approaches.