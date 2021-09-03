COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Book Sale

Church of St. Luke Lutheran, 3200 Bayview (Northwest Corner of Bayview and Finch Ave.) Saturday, September 11, 10 am – 1.

Sep 2, 2021

Book Sale

11 11 people viewed this event.

Church of St. Luke Lutheran, 3200 Bayview (Northwest Corner of Bayview and Finch Ave.)

Saturday, September 11, 10 am – 1 pm
(Weather Permitting!)

The entire sale will take place outside.

Current restrictions regarding building access as well as all provincial guidelines related to gatherings remain in effect. Cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be applied to the handling and preparation of everything being sold. Please do your part to help keep everyone in our community safe and healthy.

Additional Details

Event Price - No fee

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 11th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 01:00 PM

Location
3200 Bayview Avenue, Church of St. Luke - Lutheran

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Books

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine