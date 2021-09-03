Church of St. Luke Lutheran, 3200 Bayview (Northwest Corner of Bayview and Finch Ave.)

Saturday, September 11, 10 am – 1 pm

(Weather Permitting!)

The entire sale will take place outside.

Current restrictions regarding building access as well as all provincial guidelines related to gatherings remain in effect. Cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be applied to the handling and preparation of everything being sold. Please do your part to help keep everyone in our community safe and healthy.