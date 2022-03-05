Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Bridges Festival 2022

Mar 5, 2022

Bridges Festival 2022

4 4 people viewed this event.

Bridges Festival is a three day puppetry festival taking place in Mississauga, March 12th -14th 2022. It is filled with exciting shows, engaging workshops, and panels that celebrate traditional forms of puppetry and the skills of the puppet designers and performers. It is expanding the conversation of what puppetry and animation are, and how they touch the contemporary world. The festival takes place in various locations all over Mississauga, with a variety of experiences available for all ages and families to enjoy!

To sign up for more updates or the latest information about the festival please email us at bridgesfestival@cranecreations.ca or visit our website: www.cranecreations.ca/bridges-festival-march-break 

Additional Details

Location Address - 3250 Ridgeway, Mississauga, Ontario L5L 5Y6

Event Price - various prices, some free events

Location ID - 563018

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 12th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Mon, Mar 14th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine