Bridges Festival 2022

Bridges Festival is a three day puppetry festival taking place in Mississauga, March 12th -14th 2022. It is filled with exciting shows, engaging workshops, and panels that celebrate traditional forms of puppetry and the skills of the puppet designers and performers. It is expanding the conversation of what puppetry and animation are, and how they touch the contemporary world. The festival takes place in various locations all over Mississauga, with a variety of experiences available for all ages and families to enjoy!

