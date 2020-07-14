Where Do We Land? – Juried Art Show

Group art exhibition, runs August 5-29, 2020. Free.

Contrary to how Canadian Art history has romanticized the land, our landscape is not simply a vast, pristine wilderness. “Where do we land?” poses questions around what land means in both contemporary and historical contexts to those who inhabit it. Current events have highlighted issues around “land” such as privilege and disenfranchisement, ownership and displacement, borders and restrictions, use and consumption, sprawl and destruction. It is through these many lenses that we call on all artists, Artists’ Network members and non-members, to submit original 2D and 3D works, of any size and medium, related to the many relationships and responsibilities we have to the land.

Call for submissions: July 14-26. Submission deadline: 11 pm, Sunday, July 26. Selected artists will be notified on or before Wednesday, July 29. See website for info.