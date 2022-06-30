Canada’s Wonderland Fireworks

Readers' Choice 2021

Jun 30, 2022

On select dates throughout the season, Canada’s Wonderland will present its spectacular fireworks display when the Park closes at 10 pm (weather permitting). Each of our fireworks shows has a unique, custom-design set to an original soundtrack that you won’t find anywhere else in Toronto! For approximately 15 minutes, you’ll witness more than 6,000 colourful explosions, reaching heights of over 800 feet, which is sure to ignite thrills for guests of all ages.

Please note that the fireworks start at approximately 10 pm. Certain rides are subject to close early on these dates.

Dates:

Canada Day – Friday, July 1
Civic Holiday Long Weekend – Sunday, July 31
Labour Day Long Weekend – Sunday, Sept. 4

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6

Event Price - Included with Admission

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 1st, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

