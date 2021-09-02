The annual Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) will take place on Saturday September 4th & Sunday September 5th from noon to 3 pm. Admission is free!

Stream the show LIVE – go to www.cias.org

Showcasing iconic performers as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds & CF-18, United States Air Force F35, the P-51 Mustang and so much more. There is 14kms of public viewing space between the Humber Bridge & the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to accommodate social distancing. The Airshow asks attendees to follow current COVID guidelines.

Parking is available at the Exhibition Place and Ontario Place, Green P lots along Lakeshore Blvd. Fans can also cycle or take public transit.