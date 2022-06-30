Readers' Choice 2021

Jun 30, 2022

Celebration Canada

Join us for Canada’s birthday celebration, showcasing live music, authentic Canadian food, street performers, and more! Canada’s Wonderland has the biggest Canada Day celebration in the Greater Toronto Area, don’t miss it! We start the celebration with a bang on July 1 and our spectacular Canada day fireworks display.

July 1 to July 17, 2022, from noon to 8 pm. Included with Park Admission

Grab a drink and join the festivities in Frontier Canada, enjoying some toe-tapping live music and bands. Live entertainment takes to the stage every day and street performers regularly roam the festival. Be sure to watch the West Coast Lumberjacks put their skills to the test, including axe throwing, wood carving and more!

Indulge in delicious Canadian foods, including Beef Sliders, Mac n’ Cheese, and Peameal Bacon Sliders as well as Canadian drinks like the classic Caesar. Plus, it would not be a true Celebration Canada without one of our most iconic dishes… Poutine! Delicious fries topped with soft cheese curds and mouth-watering gravy. You’ll want to come back for seconds… or thirds!

Location Address - 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6

Event Price - Included with Admission

Fri, Jul 1st, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Attraction

Festivals

