The Art Gallery of Ontario presents children’s illustrator and author Kim Smith, for a live reading of her new book, Boxitects, and a creative activity with the AGO’s Director of Learning & Engagement, Paola Poletto. This free event is presented on Zoom in collaboration with HarperCollins Canada. This event is for all ages and especially creatives in pre-school and JK. Feb 10 at 11 am. https://ago.ca/events/childrens-author-kim-smith-reads-boxitects