NOW MagazineAll EventsChristmas Day Service

Christmas Day Service

Christmas Day Service

by
28 28 people viewed this event.

Redeemer Lutheran Christmas Day Online Service.  This 10 am service, is joyful and full of song. http://RedeemerLutheran.ca

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-25 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-12-25 @ 11:00 AM
 

Registration End Date

2020-12-24
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.