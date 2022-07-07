Coffee & Canvas – Freestyle Painting (In-Studio)

- News
Saturday, July 16
5pm – 9pm
Join us for a freestyle painting at the studio. Just pay for your canvas and we will include all of the materials that you need to create! Pricing starts at $30+HST for an 11×14 canvas, the next size is 16×20 for $35+HST. We also have birch wood panel for a different painting experience!
You can also enjoy a snack or drink from our cafe while you paint.
This is not a guided painting session, however, we have friendly artists at the studio happy to offer painting tips and advice.
Please register in advance for in-studio freestyle painting.
Time slots are as follows:
5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, and 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Spaces are limited. Contact us today: info@freshpaintstudio.ca or 647-927-0764 to register!
Please note, in-studio painting is socially distanced and masks must be worn in the studio.
Location Address - 1849 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1J3
Event Price - 30
Location ID - 564416