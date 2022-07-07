Coffee & Canvas – Freestyle Painting (In-Studio)

Saturday, July 16

5pm – 9pm

Join us for a freestyle painting at the studio. Just pay for your canvas and we will include all of the materials that you need to create! Pricing starts at $30+HST for an 11×14 canvas, the next size is 16×20 for $35+HST. We also have birch wood panel for a different painting experience!

You can also enjoy a snack or drink from our cafe while you paint.

This is not a guided painting session, however, we have friendly artists at the studio happy to offer painting tips and advice.

Please register in advance for in-studio freestyle painting.

Time slots are as follows:

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, and 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Spaces are limited. Contact us today: info@freshpaintstudio.ca or 647-927-0764 to register!

Please note, in-studio painting is socially distanced and masks must be worn in the studio.