Coffee & Canvas – Freestyle Painting (In-Studio)

Jul 7, 2022

Coffee & Canvas – Freestyle Painting (In-Studio)

1 1 people viewed this event.

Saturday, July 16

5pm – 9pm

 

Join us for a freestyle painting at the studio. Just pay for your canvas and we will include all of the materials that you need to create! Pricing starts at $30+HST for an 11×14 canvas, the next size is 16×20 for $35+HST. We also have birch wood panel for a different painting experience!

You can also enjoy a snack or drink from our cafe while you paint.

This is not a guided painting session, however, we have friendly artists at the studio happy to offer painting tips and advice.

 

Please register in advance for in-studio freestyle painting.

Time slots are as follows:

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm,  6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, and 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Spaces are limited. Contact us today: info@freshpaintstudio.ca or 647-927-0764 to register!

 

Please note, in-studio painting is socially distanced and masks must be worn in the studio.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1849 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1J3

Event Price - 30

Location ID - 564416

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Art

