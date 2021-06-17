Corona Canada Plastic Beachgoers

COVID-19

When: Saturday June 19th – Sunday June 20th from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST Where: Southeast corner of the Harbourfront.

Where: Southeast corner of the Harbourfront – beside the Queens Quay Terminal

Description: Corona Canada will be popping up at Toronto Harbourfront shocking locals with figures, named “Corona’s Plastic Beachgoers”. Made with plastics removed from Canadian shorelines, Corona’s Plastic Beachgoers embody our collective contribution to plastic pollution, bringing the topic of shoreline pollution to the forefront. By scanning a QR code found on the Beachgoers, visitors can sign up to participate in a shoreline cleanup lead by Corona, in partnership with Ocean Wise and one of its programs, The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup. To learn more, visit: protectparadise.ca

