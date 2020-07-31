Craft Mini-Market

NOW MagazineAll EventsCraft Mini-Market

Campbell House Museum

Campbell House presents two Craft Mini Markets on August 8 and 15. Come and shop locally at socially distanced vendor tables, enjoy some light refreshments in the garden, and watch for surprise entertainment. Visitors will be able to purchase refreshment tickets for a drink and cookies at the front gates, ensuring contactless transactions.

The museum will also be open for visitors to see our special exhibit, ICON, with regular museum admission.

August 8 from noon to 4 pm. Entrance into the market is free. Cash/Card accepted.

NOTE: We require all attendees to wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth, nose, and chin when approaching vendor tables. Attendees will also be asked for their name and phone number for contract tracing when entering the garden.

 

2020-08-08 @ 12:00 PM to
@ 04:00 PM
 

Campbell House Museum is a vibrant public space where members of Toronto’s diverse communities gather to discuss, to create, to perform and to socialize, giving life to the words “freedom of expression.” The museum acquires and preserves artifacts related to Chief Justice William Campbell’s life and times, and to Campbell House’s ongoing history.

