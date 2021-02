Special guests Shevaun Pierre (entrepreneur), Bee Quammie (writer) & Laurel Taylor-Adams (Toronto Public Library) speak about literature that celebrates Blackness, and creating an anti-bias library for children in your classroom or at home. This is a virtual livestream presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2021. All are welcome. Feb 18 at 6:30 pm. https://www.facebook.com/YMCAGTA/