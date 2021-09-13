Election

Best Movies on Netflix

DASHA

World renowned Michelin-starred Executive Chef Akira Back presents to you his most innovative restaurant yet - DASHA. Known for his.

Sep 13, 2021

DASHA RESTAURANT

DASHA

1 1 people viewed this event.

World renowned Michelin-starred Executive Chef Akira Back presents to you his most innovative restaurant yet – DASHA. Known for his revolutionary interpretations of Asian fare with American influences, Chef Back’s restaurants embody classic cuisine and innovative dishes using only the finest ingredients. Together with Honeycomb Hospitality, DASHA will provide an unparalleled culinary experience and sophisticated entertainment in the heart of downtown Toronto. DASHA reinvents the experience of karaoke in stylishly crafted private rooms. Each room is designed with comfortable leather seating, high-quality sound equipment, and extravagantly themed decor. Contact us today to book your private event in downtown Toronto.

ADD- http://dashatoronto.com/

PH- (416) 601-0662

Contact Email: info@dashatoronto.com

http://dashatoronto.com/

Additional Details

Your Name - DASHA RESTAURANT

Your Email - dasharestaurant@outlook.com

Event Price - 00

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
to 06:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Food & Drink

Share With Friends

Organizer

DASHA RESTAURANT
NOW Magazine