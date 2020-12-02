NOW MagazineAll EventsDavisville Drive-in Menorah Lighting

Davisville Drive-in Menorah Lighting

Davisville Drive-in Menorah Lighting

by
28 28 people viewed this event.

Chanukah is coming up and with it comes the Annual Davisville Menorah Lighting! This year will be different but Chanukah will not be cancelled!
Join us this year for a DRIVE-IN Menorah Lighting Ceremony! Every car will receive a party package with doughnuts, latkes and more to participate in the celebration from the comfort of your cars.
We’ll kindle the 8 ft. Menorah, watch an awesome fire and LED show, and party with live Chanukah music!
we hope you can join!
RSVP is required. Spots are limited. Reserve yours today! 

 

Date And Time

2020-12-13 @ 05:30 PM to
2020-12-13 @ 06:30 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.