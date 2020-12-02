Davisville Drive-in Menorah Lighting

Chanukah is coming up and with it comes the Annual Davisville Menorah Lighting! This year will be different but Chanukah will not be cancelled!

Join us this year for a DRIVE-IN Menorah Lighting Ceremony! Every car will receive a party package with doughnuts, latkes and more to participate in the celebration from the comfort of your cars.

We’ll kindle the 8 ft. Menorah, watch an awesome fire and LED show, and party with live Chanukah music!

we hope you can join!

RSVP is required. Spots are limited. Reserve yours today!