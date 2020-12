This year will be different but Chanukah will not be cancelled.

Join a Drive-in Menorah lighting ceremony. Every car will receive a party package with doughnuts, latkes and more to participate in the celebration from the comfort of your cars.

We’ll kindle the 8 ft. Menorah, watch a fire and LED show, and party with live Chanukah music. RSVP is required. Dec 13 at 5:30 pm.

https://www.eschabad.com/chanukah